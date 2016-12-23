Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
MOSCOW Russia's Megafon (MFON.MM) does not plan to buy out minority shareholders in Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) as part of its purchase of a controlling stake in the internet group, Megafon's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.
"We are not considering this," Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.
Megafon said earlier on Friday it had agreed to pay $740 million to buy a 63.8 percent stake in Mail.ru from billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.