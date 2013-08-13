MOSCOW A Russian surgeon has been arrested for taking a five-gram bag of heroin he found in a patient's stomach.

"The doctor was intoxicated at the time of detention," police for the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk said in a statement on Tuesday, adding he faced up to 15 years in prison for theft and possession.

The doctor, who was not named, refused to answer questions without a lawyer, the police said.

It was not clear whether the patient had been arrested.

