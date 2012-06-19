MOSCOW Russia's Interros, the main shareholder of Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), advised the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer to consider buying back a 2 percent stake from the market, a source at Interros said on Tuesday.

"Given volatility in financial markets there is a plan to consider the acquisition of an up to 2 percent stake of Norilsk Nickel shares from the market," the source told Reuters.

The move could buoy Norilsk share prices that have plunged 26 percent in the last 12 months, tracing a global sell-off in base metals, including nickel. The company's market capitalization, which stood at $31 billion at the market close on Monday, was also hit by a lingering conflict among its main shareholders.

Last month, Interros, owned by Russia's fourth-richest businessman Vladimir Potanin, said it expected the Russian metals producer to cancel up to 10 percent of its stock held in treasury this year.

Both issues - the buyback and the share cancellation - could be considered at the Norilsk board meeting on June 28, the source said.

Interros declined to comment.

Norilsk shares rose 1 percent in Moscow trade by 0957 EDT on Tuesday, outpacing a 0.7 percent decrease in the metals and mining index MINEX .MCXMM.

