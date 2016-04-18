MOSCOW Russia's Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) said on Monday its board had approved the sale of 0.79 percent of its shares for $158 million to a company controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and partners.

Norilsk is selling the shares it had bought as part of a share repurchase program. As a result, Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club, and his partners will increase their Norilsk stake to 6.3 percent.

