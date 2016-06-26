МОSCOW Russian nuclear giant Rosatom has an order portfolio of more than $100 billion, but many of its projects are in developing countries which will struggle to incorporate nuclear power into their grids. Other projects have stalled because of local opposition or international political tensions.

Project Status/deadline Obstacles

Finland Contract signed in Construction has

2013, initially been delayed over

expected to start a financing

producing electricity dispute and

in 2024 shareholder

nationality

requirements

Iran Contract for two new Construction

reactors signed in delayed by seismic

2014 studies

Bangladesh Contract signed in Lack of local

2015, reactors nuclear expertise,

expected to start underdeveloped

operating in power grid

2020-2024

Hungary Contract for two new EU investigating

reactors at the Paks tender procedure

site signed in 2014, and financing

construction planned conditions

to start in 2018

Turkey Agreement for four Moscow-Ankara

reactors signed in political

2010, but still no tensions, Rosatom

license blames delays on

laws prohibiting

building works

near olive groves

India Second reactor to Local opposition,

begin operation in fierce competition

near future, contract from Western

for 2 more blocks reactor vendors

signed in 2014

Jordan Tender won in 2013, China is now

pre-investment expected to join

agreement signed in the project

2015 requiring further

negotiations

China Construction of two Competition from

reactors ongoing, China's own

start of operation nuclear industry

expected in 2018

Belarus Construction of two Tensions with

reactors ongoing, neighboring

start of the Lithuania over

operation expected in safety concerns

2018-2020

Construction expected Formal reason for

Vietnam to start in 2020, six delay: ecological

years later than issues. Western

initially planned vendors also in

the running

Egypt Contract expected to Little nuclear

be signed soon expertise, weak

power grid

Bolivia Contract expected to Little nuclear

be signed soon expertise, weak

power grid

(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Geert De Clercq)