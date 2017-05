MOSCOW Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler said it would be easy to monitor any oil production freeze deal because the market is transparent.

"The market is easy to understand and transparent for all participants. It would be easy to uncover any deception", he told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

