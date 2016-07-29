The 2016 world military parachuting championships, held between July 19-28, concluded on Friday (July 28) outside Moscow.

The championship featured teams from over thirty countries including Germany, Qatar, the Czech Republic and hosts Russia, competing in sole and group aerobatics and landing accuracy.

The Russian armed forces team won fourteen medals, according to the country's Defence Ministry.

The championship concluded with a 'jump of friendship' where fifteen of the participants held hands in a ring in the air in a jump from 4000 meters.

This was the fortieth world military parachuting championships. The forty first will be held in 2017 in Germany.