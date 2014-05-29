CHICAGO Russia said on Thursday that it was suspending hog imports from the United States due to concerns about outbreaks of a virus killing baby piglets. [ID:nL6N0OF44M]

China and Japan also have restricted imports of live U.S. hogs over Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), a highly contagious disease that has wiped out 10 percent of the U.S. hog population since it was first identified in the country a year ago. [ID:nL1N0MW0UE]

The restrictions affect live animals that are primarily used for genetic breeding programs and do not impact pork exports, according to the Livestock Exporters Association of the USA. China was the top importer of U.S. hogs last year, followed by Mexico and Russia.

The European Union has said it will not change its rules for importing live pigs because of PEDv but has strengthened rules for imports of pig blood products.

Here are data on U.S. hog and pork trade in 2013:

Total U.S. hog exports: 34,004 pigs

Total U.S. hog imports: 4,958,268 pigs

Hog exports to China: 13,653 pigs

Hog exports to Russia: 2,526 pigs

Hog exports to Japan: 1,019 pigs

Value of U.S. hog exports: $30.5 million

Value of U.S. pork exports: $6 billion

Total U.S. pork exports: 2,143,585 metric tons

Source: USDA and U.S. Meat Export Federation

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Eric Walsh)