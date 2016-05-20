China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo: Les Echos
PARIS Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.
MOSCOW The privatization of a part of the state-owned stake in Russia's second-largest lender VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) may be completed in the autumn of this year, RIA news agency quoted VTB Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin as saying on Friday.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
FRANKFURT/LONDON German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.