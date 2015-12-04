Russian artist Nikita Gusev has created a life-size sculpture of President Vladimir Putin made entirely of chocolate.

Gusev used 70 kilos (154 lbs) of chocolate to make the sculpture that was commissioned by and will be the main attraction at the city’s Chocolate Festival. He also made a chocolate sculpture of Putin's late dog, a Labrador named Connie.

Organizers of the show said the sculpture will be given to Putin after the festival.