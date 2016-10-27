Russia's central bank says domestic banks withstood massive cyber attacks: RIA
MOSCOW Russia's central bank said on Saturday it had detected "massive" cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.
KRASNAYA POLYANA Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that cyber attacks or other types of interference in other countries' internal affairs were intolerable.
The U.S. government has formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.
Russian officials have denied those allegations.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
