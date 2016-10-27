Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 27, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

KRASNAYA POLYANA Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that cyber attacks or other types of interference in other countries' internal affairs were intolerable.

The U.S. government has formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

Russian officials have denied those allegations.

