Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the $50 per barrel price for oil factored in the 2016 budget was too optimistic and the government needed to make adjustments.
"We had calculated next year's budget based on $50 per barrel. This is a very optimistic valuation today. Now it's already $38. That's why we will have to correct something there," Putin said at his annual news conference.
He said the peak of the economic crisis in Russia had passed but the government's forecasts for 0.7 percent economic growth in 2016 and 1.9 percent growth in 2017 were based on assumptions the oil price would be $50 per barrel.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.