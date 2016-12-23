Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
MOSCOW Russia's economic contraction is slowing, capital flight is fading and real wages are starting to recover, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said the Russian economy was on track to contract by 0.5-0.6 percent this year, while inflation for the whole of 2016 was likely to reach 5.5 percent.
Putin said the budget deficit was seen at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, while net capital outflow was seen at up to $17 billion.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it fired the former head of its self-driving unit, Anthony Levandowski, after he failed to comply with a court order to hand over documents at the center of a legal dispute between Uber and Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit.