MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's economic crisis was over and that inflation, already at a historic low, would fall further to 4 percent this year.

"What does the objective data show? It shows that the recession in the Russian economy is over. We have moved to a period of growth," Putin said during his annual question and answer session with Russian citizens.

"We have witnessed growth for three consecutive quarters."

