Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
MOSCOW Russia's economic slowdown is mainly being driven by domestic causes, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, singling out low labor productivity as a problem.
"We have to be clear: The main reasons for the economic slowdown are not external but internal," Putin said in an annual address to lawmakers and officials in the Kremlin.
Putin had previously blamed weak global conditions for Russia's economic slowdown. His government has since cut its long-term growth forecast to 2.5 percent through 2030, meaning Russia will lag behind the world economy and other leading emerging economies.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Eidting by Timothy Heritage)
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.
NEW YORK Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.