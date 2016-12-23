Then Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that evidence against former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was accused of attempting to extort a bribe from a major oil firm, justified his dismissal in November.

Ulyukayev was sacked and put under house arrest over allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from Russian oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM.

Ulyukayev denies the charges against him.

Putin said he had not spoken to Ulyukayev since his detention.

"Materials presented by police investigators were enough to remove him from his post on the grounds that he had lost our trust," Putin said.

