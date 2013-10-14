MOSCOW Russia's central bank kept its main policy rate on hold as expected on Monday, stating concerns over stubborn inflation expectations even as retail price growth fell to the top of its target range.

The bank left its benchmark one-week minimum auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, leaving policy rates unchanged for the 13th month in a row.

The decision underscored the hawkish stance of new central bank head Elvira Nabiullina, who is determined to lower inflation expectations among households and businesses despite weak economic growth running below 2 percent.

"The central bank likes the fact that inflation is gradually falling, but it isn't yet sure that it is falling enough to guarantee meeting its target for 2014," said Vladimir Kolychev, chief economist at VTB Capital.

The once-inscrutable central bank has recently been stepping up efforts to communicate its policy thinking, playing down expectations of imminent rate cuts on the grounds that they will do little to boost economic growth.

In its statement, the central bank said headline consumer price inflation had fallen to 6 percent as of October 7, the top of its 5-6 percent target range for 2013.

It expected inflation to fall in 2014, where its year-end target is 5 percent, but stated that inflation expectations also need to fall further to meet medium-term inflation goals.

After the decision, the rouble traded flat at 37.44 to the dollar-euro basket used by the central bank to guide its operations on the currency market.

DOOR OPEN FOR RATE CUT?

The central bank removed a phrase it had included in last month's statement, which said it saw the level of money market rates as acceptable for the near future. Economists said that may suggest an increased willingness to ease policy rates.

"In principle that opens the door for a rates move as early as next month," said Vladimir Osakovsky, economist at Bank of American Merrill Lynch in Moscow.

However, VTB's Kolychev said that the removal of the phrase was no guarantee of a rate cut next month, which would depend on forthcoming data on inflation and economic growth.

"The central bank is hardly likely to hurry," he said. "Inflation will fall but in the months ahead it will hardly fall towards 5 percent, which is what the central bank wants to see."

The central bank also said that it expects economic growth to remain low in the medium term given subdued investment activity and the sluggish recovery of external demand.

Gross output remains slightly below its potential, but it did not expect this negative output gap to widen, it added.

Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics in London, commented that the central bank "still believes that most of the slowdown in growth over the past year has been due to structural factors that won't be reversed by looser policy".

However, he added that this month's slightly more dovish statement, and falling inflation, meant "there may be room for modest rate cuts in the next six months".

(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)