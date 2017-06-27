FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
MOSCOW Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.
"The company's servers underwent a powerful hacking attack," the company said on Twitter. "The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining have been stopped."
Rosneft's website was unavailable in Moscow as of 1250 GMT.
The FBI interviewed several U.S. employees of Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab this week as part of an investigation into the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.