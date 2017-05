The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

GOA, India Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said on Saturday the privatization of a stake in oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) would take place between November and December this year.

"Perspective buyers haven't submitted any bids yet ... they should start this month," he said.

