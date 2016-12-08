Investors join Elliott in case against Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to participate or speak in a case against the company's boards being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement showed.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday that a deal for Russian oil major Rosneft to sell a stake to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore was purely commercial and not political.
Asked if any agreements on Syria were part of the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "This transaction was purely commercial. There were and there aren't any political aspects here."
The Kremlin was not involved in preparatory work on the deal, which was handled personally by Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and his team, Peskov said.
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.