Investors join Elliott in case against Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to participate or speak in a case against the company's boards being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement showed.
MOSCOW Qatar's purchase of a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft was not discussed during talks between Russia and the OPEC oil producers' group on cutting oil output, TASS news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.
(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.