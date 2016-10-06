Singapore's GIC sells Straumann stake, shares indicated lower
ZURICH Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited has sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Straumann , the Swiss dental implant maker said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft is considering buying its own shares from the Rosneftegaz state holding company, Interfax reported Rosneft's spokesman as saying on Thursday.
The Russian government plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft this year using shares owned by Rosneftegaz.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)
ZURICH Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited has sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Straumann , the Swiss dental implant maker said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd canceled a potential $1.1 billion IPO of its office supplies unit, underscoring uncertainty in a retail sector hit by weak spending and the slated arrival of online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc .