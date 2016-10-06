The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft is considering buying its own shares from the Rosneftegaz state holding company, Interfax reported Rosneft's spokesman as saying on Thursday.

The Russian government plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft this year using shares owned by Rosneftegaz.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)