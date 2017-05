MOSCOW The acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) oil firm was paid for by foreign companies, Tass news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, Chief Executive of Russian state lender VTB (VTBR.MM), as saying on Wednesday.

Kostin declined to comment on what role VTB played in the transaction, Tass reported.

