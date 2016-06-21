China's Fosun Pharma launches up to $304 million share offer: IFR
HONG KONG Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical launched an up to $304 million share offering in Hong Kong on Tuesday, IFR reported, citing a transaction term sheet.
MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said the company has sold a more than 20 percent stake in Vankorneft to an Indian consortium for more than $2 billion.
He was speaking to the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.
In March, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, the exploration arm of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Oil India Ltd signed a an agreement to buy a 23.9 percent stake in Vankorneft, a Rosneft subsidiary which is developing the Vankor field in eastern Siberia.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)
