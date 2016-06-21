A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said the company has sold a more than 20 percent stake in Vankorneft to an Indian consortium for more than $2 billion.

He was speaking to the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

In March, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, the exploration arm of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Oil India Ltd signed a an agreement to buy a 23.9 percent stake in Vankorneft, a Rosneft subsidiary which is developing the Vankor field in eastern Siberia.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)