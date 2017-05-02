FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Rosneft is seen outside a service station in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking 106.6 billion roubles ($1.87 billion) from business conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) over assets Rosneft says were removed from oil company Bashneft (BANE.MM), Russian news agencies reported.

Rosneft bought a controlling stake in Bashneft last year from the Russian government in a multibillion-dollar deal.

Bashneft had been controlled by Sistema, but the government seized Sistema's stake in Bashneft in 2014 because it said Bashneft's privatization had been illegal.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Interfax on Tuesday that Rosneft and Bashneft had together filed the case against Sistema because assets had been removed from Bashneft.

Russian news agencies said the case had been filed in Moscow's arbitration court on Tuesday.

Sistema said it could not comment as it had not seen the court documents submitted by Rosneft and Bashneft. Rosneft was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 57.1051 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anastasia Teterevleva. Editing by Jane Merriman)