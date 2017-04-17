MOSCOW Russia needs to implement measures aimed at boosting investment activity to build a modern and high-tech economy, given that the floating rouble affects the availability of buying technologies abroad, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The stronger rouble currently creates favorable conditions for high-tech imports, Putin told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to the Kremlin's website.

"This is a fundamental factor, it either improves due to the floating rouble, or becomes less attractive. In such conditions, is would be fair to think of extra measures to support investment in the Russian economy," he said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)