Trump: U.S. GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent achievable over time
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would not comment on the decision by the Russian central bank to sharply raise its key interest rate, saying the financial institution was independent, RIA news agency reported.
"On the interest rate, that's more a question for the government. The Kremlin cannot comment on it. Our central bank is independent," RIA quoted Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, as telling Kommersant FM radio station.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
NEW YORK Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash recent gains.