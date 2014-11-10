Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday said the central bank was a little late with its decision to abolish the floating corridor and allow the rouble to float.
Siluanov also said his ministry would start holding forex deposit auctions with about $1 billion on offer on Nov. 17, and aim at some $3 billion or more by the end of the year.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration may undertake trade actions to protect the U.S. semiconductor, shipbuilding and aluminum industries, citing national security concerns, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Tuesday.