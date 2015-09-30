Maxim Basov, CEO of Russian agricultural group Rusagro, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW While others are scrabbling for cash and struggling to restructure large debts, farming conglomerate Rusagro (AGRORq.L) is grappling with an unusual challenge in today's Russia - where else to invest money to capitalize on a weak rouble.

Chief Executive Maksim Basov said he had been tasked with finding investment projects for 100 billion roubles ($1.52 billion) for the next three years and the company, which produces pork, sugar, oils, corn, and soy, would diversify its business further.

Speaking at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, Basov said he was "very optimistic" about 2015, even after posting record profits last year.

Russia's currency has lost 50 percent of its value since early 2014 due to Western sanctions over Ukraine and a drop in oil prices, benefiting exporters and domestic producers whose costs are largely in roubles.

"Of course we have won from the rouble devaluation, it's the key factor. Devaluation immediately pushed our costs down," Basov said at the Summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

"In terms of pork production costs, we now have one of the leading positions in the world, on par with Brazil. Russia has no import duty on pork, still we are ready to compete, we are ready to export and ready to invest," he said.

The company is also monitoring around 30 potential acquisition targets, including assets of distressed sugar and grain producer Razgulay (GRAZ.MM), Basov said.

On Tuesday, Rusagro said it had sent an offer to Razgulay's main creditor, VEB, to purchase its debt. Basov said his company had agreed with Razgulay's main shareholder AVG to work together on the firm's future development, which may see them break up and split its businesses.

Rusagro itself has no debt and its investments currently total 10-20 billion roubles a year, recently targeted at an agriculture cluster in the Primorye region in Russia's Far East which Basov hopes will serve as a launchpad for exports to Asia.

"China ... is one of the biggest food importers but this market has been closed to us because nobody has ever worked to open it as we had nothing to import. I think it will open up next year, we are waiting for Chinese inspectors," he said.

Basov also said Rusagro would start exporting soy and maize to Japan in October-November, having already supplied around 40,000 of wheat and barley this year.

"The lower the oil price and the cheaper the rouble, the better for us," he said. "For us, it's not a crisis - it's a harvest time."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Olga Sichkar and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Susan Thomas)