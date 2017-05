Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an international conference dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A worker paints the facade of a branch of Sberbank in central Moscow, Russia, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia considers selling a part of a state stake in the country's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) in 2017, a deputy economy minister said on Thursday.

Evgeny Yelin said Russia was aiming at receiving up to 500 billion rubles ($7.9 billion) from privatization program in 2017.

($1 = 63.5540 rubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by VLadimir Soldatkin)