MOSCOW Severstal (CHMF.MM), Russia's third-largest steel producer, is unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal's (ISPA.AS) steelmaking plant at Florange in eastern France, a source close to the company said on Tuesday, dismissing an earlier media report.

French newspaper Les Echos had said talks to sell Florange's two mothballed furnaces had begun two weeks ago and Severstal was the most serious candidate, adding that two other bidders were also interested, without citing their names.

The fate of the blast furnaces at Florange has become a hot issue in France, where President Francois Hollande's Socialist government is under pressure to reverse decades of industrial decline.

A source close to Severstal ruled out the possibility of the Russian company being a buyer of the plant in the current sluggish market environment, saying the report was "just rumor and speculation."

Severstal declined to comment.

Europe has seen thin demand and weak steel markets since the beginning of the year, echoing a global downward trend for steel majors, many of which have heavily invested in production on growth expectations.

Severstal has seen its earnings pressured recently by sagging global steel markets and foreign exchange losses and last month chief executive and controlling shareholder Alexei Mordashov told investors it was not the time for making big commitments on capital expenditure or for major cash-based mergers and acquisitions.

Severstal is mindful of upsetting its share price were it to be seen buying a loss-making European business, said Igor Lebedinets from VTB-Capital.

"The company came to a conclusion long ago that its stock would be traded with a discount as long as they owned loss-making European and U.S. assets," he said. "So any such acquisition could take it back to historically minimum evaluations of its shares."

Severstal last year completed the sale of three U.S. steel mills and Mordashov bought a 50.8 percent stake in Italy's Lucchini from Severstal for 1 euro in 2010, taking it off Severstal's books and putting it up for sale.

Swiss industrial group Klesch said earlier this week it was interested in acquiring the debt-burdened Italian steelmaker.

An ArcelorMittal spokeswoman declined to comment.

