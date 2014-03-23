MOSCOW Two people were killed on Sunday when an avalanche swept down a slope at the Sochi ski resort where the 2014 Winter Olympics alpine events were held, Russian officials said.

Rescuers found the bodies of two women beneath the snow after the midday avalanche on a slope called Labyrinth at Rosa Khutor, the resort said on its website.

"Despite all efforts to revive them, they could not be saved," it said. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed two people were killed.

Four others on the slope at the time were unhurt, the resort said. Experts were trying to determine the cause of the avalanche.

Rosa Khutor, in the Caucasus Mountains near the seaside venues in the Black Sea resort city, hosted the alpine ski, snowboarding and other events at the February 7-23 games.

The Sochi Olympics were Russia's first Winter Games and a major prestige project for President Vladimir Putin. State TV ran a item on Saturday saying vacationers were hitting the sun-drenched slopes now that the Olympics were over.

