a day ago
Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol
#Deals - Asia
July 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a day ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol

1 Min Read

A logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol (REP.MC) in Russia.

Gazprom Neft acquired a 25.02 percent stake with the right to increase it to 50 percent in Evrotek-Yugra, which is owned by Spain's Repsol and holds exploration and production rights to seven license blocks in West Siberia, Gazprom Neft said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

