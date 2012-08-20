MOSCOW Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM, half-owned by BP (BP.L), has sold two units that control several small West Siberian oil and gas condensate fields for about $450 million as it shifts focus to new untapped provinces, sources close to the deal said on Monday.

TNK-BP confirmed the deal without disclosing either financial details or the buyer.

The sources said the buyers of 100 percent of Novosibirskneftegaz and 72 percent of Severnoeneftegaz were firms related to mid-sized oil producer Russneft, which is owned by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev. He is Russia's-17th richest man with personal wealth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

In the deal, Russneft is buying back the Severnoeneftegaz assets it previously controlled before it sold them to TNK-BP, which is now parting with the fields as it shifts its focus to producing oil in greenfields in East Siberia.

"This approach provides us with the operating and financial resources to pursue large-scale development projects in Russia's new petroleum provinces," Mikhail Slobodin, TNK-BP's executive vice president on strategy and new business development, said in a statement.

Novosibirskneftegaz is developing the Verkh-Tarskoe oilfield with 12.6 million tonnes of recoverable oil and condensate. The company also owns two more licenses in the Novosibirsk region.

Severnoeneftegaz is developing the Vostochno-Tarskoe and Maloichskoe fields with recoverable reserves of 1.8 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies and Jane Baird)