Crowds cheered as drivers raced at speeds of up to 70 km (43 mph), making sharp turns on the dusty track and splattering mud as they plowed through a pond in the annual tractor race in the Rostov region of Russia on Sunday.

Twenty nine teams from seven Russian regions and Crimea took part in the race over the 14-kilometer (8 mile) gravel track in tractors produced by the Minsk Tractor Works in Belarus.