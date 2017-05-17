Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, in this file photo dated May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Ukrainian accusations that Moscow was behind cyber attacks on President Petro Poroshenko's official website are baseless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The lack of any details confirms the groundlessness of the accusations," Peskov told reporters during a regular conference call.

Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of carrying out an organised cyber attack on Poroshenko's website in response to Kiev's decision to impose sanctions against a number of major Russian internet businesses.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)