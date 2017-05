SOCHI, Russia Russian Deputy Economy Minister Stanislav Voskresensky will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru on Nov 17-18, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, was detained over a bribe allegation last night.

