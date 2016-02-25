Russian presidential aide Andrei Belousov attends the Gaidar Forum 2015 ''Russia and the World: New Dimensions'' in Moscow, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW United States government warnings to some U.S. banks not to participate in Russian Eurobond deals will not push up Russia's borrowing costs significantly, news agency RIA quoted Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov as saying on Thursday.

The U.S. government has warned some banks that buying Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"I do not think this will have a strong impact (on the cost to Russia of selling the bonds)," Belousov said.

The budget provides for up to $3 billion of foreign borrowing this year. That would mark Russia's first venture into international markets since 2013, before sanctions imposed in 2014 made borrowing much more expensive.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid to manage a Eurobond placement, exciting emerging debt fund managers who are hard-pressed for new investments.

Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday that many of the banks had not responded.

"This means that they are not going to participate," RIA news agency cited Storchak as saying. "Not all have refused, one way or another we have (banks) to choose from."

Concerns that the proceeds from any Russian government bond issue would flow to state-run companies sanctioned by the West has many portfolio managers consulting compliance officers and legal experts for advice whether they should invest in the debt.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if reports about U.S. government warnings are true they would represent an attempt to frighten business.

"This is not pressure, it is intimidation. These are two different things," Zakharova told a weekly briefing.

(Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly; Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs and Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Jason Bush and Catherine Evans)