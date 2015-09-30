Mikhail Slobodin, Chief Executive of VimpelCom's Russia business unit, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The Russian unit of telecoms company Vimpelcom VIP.O is considering selling its towers, a move that could help finance investments at a time when the sector's growth has stalled, Chief Executive Mikhail Slobodin said on Wednesday.

Vimpelcom, headquartered in Amsterdam and with assets in Russia, Italy and other markets, sold its tower business in Italy in March for 693 million euros ($775 mln) and said it would continue to selectively monetize its towers portfolio.

Speaking at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, Slobodin said the firm, Russia's No.3 mobile operator behind MTS (MBT.N) and Megafon (MFON.MM), was considering a tower sale "very seriously".

"I think in the nearest perspective we will witness such news in one way or another ... It's quite a serious asset, it's a non-core asset and ... can be spun off and sold," Slobodin said in an interview.

"It's a mere opportunity to get more money ... The more money you have, the more opportunities you have for network investments or acquisitions. What we do with this money, we will discuss with the group, it's part of the single policy."

Mobile operators in Russia have seen their revenue growth fall as an economic crisis, tied to lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Russia's role in Ukraine, hit disposable incomes and corporate spending, while a weaker rouble increased the cost of purchasing imported network equipment.

Competition in the market, dominated by three operators, has also increased, putting pressure on profitability at a time when they have to keep up investment in high-speed data networks.

Slobodin said Vimpelcom was reviewing its operations to cut costs and increase efficiency, including renegotiating terms with all key suppliers. It had also been cutting staff, mostly in management, as it centralizes decision-making.

"Today the market growth is close to zero ... Of course we are getting ready for the market to go down," he said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Susan Fenton)