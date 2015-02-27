NAIROBIRwanda's stock exchange expects to have at least two initial public offerings (IPOs) by local companies before the end of the year, the chief executive of the bourse said.

The main bourse has two local stocks, Bank of Kigali BOK.RW and brewer Bralirwa BLR.RW, and four regional cross-listings. The smaller companies market is still awaiting its launch listing.

Celestin Rwabukumba told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit that applications to the bourse for the IPOs were most likely to be made in the second quarter of the year.

One of the companies was expected to list on the main bourse, while the other could be the first to list on the market for smaller firms, he said in a telephone interview.

"They are doing their documentation," Rwabukumba said, adding the services company and industrial firm could launch their IPOs "any time from now until the end of the year."

The government is trying to encourage different sources of finance to help grow the economy.

"People are normally looking at the banks alone, but the banks alone are not enough to fund the economy. Interest rates are very high and people are feeling it," he said.

Half a dozen government bonds trade on the bourse. Until now, however, only two corporate bonds were traded. But Rwabukumba said attitudes were starting to change, not least because money raised on the bourse was cheaper than a bank loan.

Bank loans in Rwanda often come with interest rates of 17 percent or more, in addition to fees. A corporate bond would expect to pay an interest rate several percentage points below that, he said.

"People are more receptive," he said, adding that Rwanda's oversubscribed debut Eurobond issue in 2013 had raised awareness of the value of capital markets as a route to raise funds.

