Luxury shoe brands Jimmy Choo and Bally put up for sale
LONDON British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale to try to maximize shareholder value as majority investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods.
FRANKFURT Three bidders are expected to hand in initial offers for RWE DEA RWEDE.UL, the oil and gas exploration and production unit of Germany's second-biggest utility RWE (RWEG.DE), four people close to the negotiations told Reuters.
Bids are expected to be submitted by Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE), Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, and a consortium consisting of U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) and Kufpec, the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the sources said.
Bids, which are due on Monday, January 20, will value DEA at about 4 billion euros ($5.44 billion), two of the people said, less than the 5 billion that sources said had been targeted by RWE originally.
Spokespeople for RWE, Wintershall, KKR, Fridman all declined to comment. Kufpec was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
LONDON British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale to try to maximize shareholder value as majority investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods.
SAO PAULO Johnson & Johnson , Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.