FRANKFURT Workers at German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) will receive a 2.3 percent pay increase from July 2015, German trade union IG BCE said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it and fellow union Verdi had accepted the offer.

Under the agreement, workers will also receive a one-time payment of 1,200 euros each in January 2015, IG BCE said.

Trade union Verdi last week called for a 4.5 percent wage increase at the group over 12 months.

