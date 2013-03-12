DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) is to announce a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing (BA.N) within days, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Ryanair has said it is in talks with Boeing about a large deal that would likely be signed later in the year. Industry sources told Reuters in late January that a deal was weeks away.

A Ryanair spokesman on Tuesday said the company did not comment on "rumour or speculation." In January, Ryanair released a statement denying a report that a deal was imminent.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the company did not discuss customer order negotiations as a matter of policy.

The Irish Independent said the deal would be announced at a meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the White House during an annual reception to mark St. Patrick's Day.

A deal would be a boost for Boeing as it seeks to sort out problems with its new 787 Dreamliner, which has triggered a wave of negative publicity.

A spokesman for the Irish Prime Minister declined to comment on the report.

The Irish Independent said the deal would be worth $18 billion at list prices. Boeing typically provides a significant discount to list prices on large orders.

