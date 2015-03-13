Standard and Poor's said Greece's long-term credit ratings remain on "CreditWatch with negative implications", citing the government's "increasingly stretched" liquidity position.

"We believe that the lack of a clear short- and long-term funding plan and the related political uncertainty weigh on GDP recovery prospects and tax compliance," the ratings agency said in a statement on Friday.

S&P said it is keeping its 'B-/B' long- and short-term ratings on Greece.

