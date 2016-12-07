Investors join Elliott in case against Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to participate or speak in a case against the company's boards being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement showed.
FRANKFURT Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, could take over Austrian IT group S&T AG, S&T's chief executive told a German magazine.
"If we develop poorly and our share price falls significantly I expect that Foxconn will do a full takeover," weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche quoted Hannes Niederhauser as saying in an interview in its BoersenWoche newsletter.
Foxconn unit Ennoconn raised its holding in S&T to 29.4 percent in a capital increase in October.
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.