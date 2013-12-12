The logos of Banco Sabadell are seen on top of the company's headquarters in Sant Cugat, near Barcelona November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Spanish bank Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) on Thursday said it was in talks to sell its 15.8 percent stake in Dominican Republic lender Centro Financiero BHD.

Sabadell, which did not disclose the name of the potential buyer, said a final agreement had not yet been reached on the stake sale.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)