LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L), an SABMiller SAB.L shareholder that opposed the brewer's takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR), said it was "obviously disappointed by not surprised by" the resounding approval shareholders of SABMiller gave the deal.

SAB shareholders overwhelmingly approved the 79 billion pound ($102.8 billion) takeover on Wednesday.

"Whilst the vote has not gone our way we do take comfort that our engagement with the board and management helped to secure a better deal for our clients albeit the final price still significantly undervalued SABMiller in our view," the company said in a statement.

Aberdeen owns a 1.2 percent stake in SABMiller worth over $1 billion, according to Reuters data, making it the company's 12th largest shareholder.

