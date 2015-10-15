Apollo Global to buy West Corp for about $2 billion
U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp said it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC for about $2 billion in cash.
LONDON Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) is planning a $55 billion bond sale to fund its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller SAB.L, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The bonds, part of a $70 billion financing package, will be issued in multiple currencies, and with several different maturities, Bloomberg said.
The remaining $10 billion to $15 billion of financing is in the form of term loans, Bloomberg said, adding that no formal mandates had been signed with the financing banks.
U.S. teen apparel retailer company Abercrombie & Fitch Co is working with an investment bank to field takeover interest from other retailers, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.