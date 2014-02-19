NEW YORK Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is currently in talks with U.S. supermarket chain Safeway Inc SWY.N about a possible transaction, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Cerberus was one of the buyout firms that approached Safeway last year about a possible deal, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters in October. It could not be immediately established if other private equity firms are also in talks with Safeway.

Safeway said earlier on Wednesday it was in talks about possibly selling itself. The source asked not to be identified because the talks are private. A Safeway spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on the talks with Cerberus. Cerberus declined to comment.

