Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest U.S. supermarket company, said its board of directors increased its stock buyback authorization by $1.0 billion, to $8.0 billion.

The company said it had repurchased $6.1 billion of its stock through the end of the third quarter and had about $0.9 billion remaining under the buyback program at that time.

The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date, Safeway said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York; editing by John Wallace)